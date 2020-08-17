SCOOTERS: White Center arrivals; Seattle discussion details

Suddenly, scooter-sharing is front and center, after a while on the back-burner.

WHITE CENTER PILOT PROGRAM BEGINS: We were in White Center as Lime delivered its first scooters this morning, on the first day of its pilot program, following Friday night’s announcement. More on our partner site White Center Now.

Meantime, Seattle is suddenly gearing up for its own launch, and we know more about the West Seattle component:

SEATTLE DISCUSSION WEDNESDAY: That is a page from the slide deck accompanying the agenda for Wednesday morning’s City Council Transportation Committee meeting, at which the city’s long-proposed scooter pilot will be discussed. Though it’s been in the works since long before the West Seattle Bridge closure, it’s now being partly spun as a WS mobility solution. The discussion of the overall plan and accompanying legislation is set for the committee’s 9:30 am Wednesday (August 19th) meeting; the agenda’s cover page explains how and when to sign up for public comment, as well as how to watch/listen to the meeting. The slide deck linked above, meantime, answers some FAQs such as where you can ride/park them.