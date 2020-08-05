ROAD WORK, TRAFFIC, TRANSIT: Wednesday watch, 20th week of West Seattle Bridge closure

6:16 AM: It’s Wednesday, the 135th morning without the West Seattle Bridge.

TASK FORCE MEETING TODAY

Get the latest on the bridge situation by watching today’s Community Task Force meeting, noon-2:30 pm.

ROAD WORK/CLOSURES

*The RapidRide H Line project continues major work along Delridge Way, with weekend closures ahead – here are the updates for this week.

*Another 1st Ave. S. Bridge northbound closure is scheduled tonight, 10 pm-5 am. Note that we followed up on the project’s status and learned that work had started later than announced, so it apparently will continue into next week.

CHECK THE TRAFFIC BEFORE YOU GO

Here’s the 5-way intersection camera (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):

Here’s the restricted-daytime-access (open to all 9 pm-5 am) low bridge:

The main detour route across the Duwamish River is the 1st Avenue South Bridge (map) . Here’s that camera:

The other major bridge across the river is the South Park Bridge (map). Here’s that camera:

Going through South Park? Don’t speed.

Check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed for info about any of those bridges opening for marine traffic.

You can see all local traffic cams here; locally relevant cameras are also shown on this WSB page.

TRANSIT

Metro – Still reduced service and distancing – details here.

Water Taxi – On its “winter” schedule, with the 773 and 775 shuttles – see the schedule here.

Trouble on the roads/paths/water? Let us know – text (but not if you’re driving!) 206-293-6302.