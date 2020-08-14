ROAD CLOSURES, TRAFFIC, TRANSIT: Friday watch, 21st week of West Seattle Bridge closure

6:12 AM: It’s Friday, the 144th morning without the West Seattle Bridge.

ROAD WORK/CLOSURES

*Starting at 9 am today – as part of the major Delridge road work to get ready for the RapidRide H Line – SW Genesee is scheduled to close between 25th and Delridge again through the weekend. Here’s the Metro Route 50 reroute plan.

*Also this weekend – more pavement repair in The Junction will close 44th SW between Alaska and Edmunds, Saturday and much of Sunday. Check here for bus reroutes.

*Next 1st Ave. S. Bridge northbound closure is Sunday night – 10 pm-5 am. (Here’s our update on the project.)

CHECK THE TRAFFIC BEFORE YOU GO

Here’s the 5-way intersection camera (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):

Here’s the restricted-daytime-access (open to all 9 pm-5 am) low bridge:

The main detour route across the Duwamish River is the 1st Avenue South Bridge (map) . Here’s that camera:

The other major bridge across the river is the South Park Bridge (map). Here’s that camera:

Going through South Park? Don’t speed.

Check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed for info about any of those bridges opening for marine traffic.

You can see all local traffic cams here; locally relevant cameras are also shown on this WSB page.

TRANSIT

Metro – Still reduced service and distancing – details here.

Water Taxi – Remaining on its “winter” schedule, with the 773 and 775 shuttles – see the schedule here.

Trouble on the roads/paths/water? Let us know – text (but not if you’re driving!) 206-293-6302.