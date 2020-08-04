Remembering Anne Elizabeth Sward Aronson, 1924-2020

Family and friends are sharing this remembrance:

Anne Elizabeth (Betty) Sward Aronson

April 3, 1924 – July 29, 2020

Anne Elizabeth (Betty) Sward, 96, died July 29, 2020. The day before her death, the family was able to be with her to say goodbye.

Born in Seattle of Swedish parents, Carl and Hedvig Sward April 3,1924 at Waverly Place east of Queen Anne. In 1932 her parents “exchanged” houses (no money changed hands) and moved to West Seattle! She attended Lafayette Grade School, James Madison Junior High, and West Seattle High School Class of 1942. She attended Seattle Pacific College for one year, took two years off to work at Boeing during the war, resumed her education in 1946, graduating in 1948 in Elementary Education.

Betty met her husband-to-be Connie on a one-day trip to Victoria on the SS Princess Marguerite in 1946. She was playing hymns and choruses on the piano, Connie joined in the singing. They soon discovered they shared a Swedish heritage and shared childhoods where Swedish language was spoken in the home … that would eventually lead to many trips to Sweden to visit family and friends. Connie and Betty were married in 1949.

She taught 5 years at High Point Elementary School, took a break from teaching until her youngest of three children started school. At that time she resumed teaching as a substitute at the West Seattle elementary schools for several years. Following her short teaching career, she began working with her husband at C. “Connie” Aronson, and later known as Aronson Security Group. She fully retired at 89 years old.

Betty had a huge heart, a serious gift of hospitality, often hosting Swedish pancake suppers, traditional Swedish dinners, and summer picnics on the beach. She loved getting to know people and made life-long friends in unusual places like riding the elevator in Maui, sharing a table on a cruise, or hosting a young man one of their friends met at a roadside rest stop …“just because he was Swedish”!

Betty’s favorite times included making memories with her granddaughters; baking, overnights, attending sports events and concerts. Betty was a member of West Side Presbyterian Church for over 50 years, 20 years as Sunday School superintendent with her late husband, and many years playing piano in the pre-school department.

Betty is preceded in death by her husband, Connie, and son, David. She is survived by daughter, Karol; sons, Paul (Kris) and Philip (Susan) Aronson; granddaughters Kristina (Jon) Gratton, Erika, Karlee (Benjamin) George, Andrea; and great granddaughter Lillian George.

Betty will be greatly missed but comfort for the family is that she is now with her Lord and Savior. No services have been planned at this time but the family hopes to in the future. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to West Side Presbyterian Church. You can sign an online guest book at www.howden-kennedy.com.