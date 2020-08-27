IN THE JUNCTION: First bingo winners; Sidewalk Sale reminder

Two West Seattle Junction notes:

BINGO! Last night, Lora and Joanie livestreamed the first drawing. It’s one of two ways to play – these games are with blue paper bingo cards you can get for shopping or dining at participating businesses, with gift cards and prizes. They’ll have live drawings four more times – next one is September 9th. You also can continue playing the ongoing game where squares are checked off as you visit various merchants – that continues into October. Full details here.

SIDEWALK SALE REMINDER: This Saturday, noon-4 pm, mask up and head out to The Junction for a big afternoon of outdoor shopping. Participants are listed here. (And if you’re an early riser, Easy Street Records has a Record Store Day sale starting at 7 am!)