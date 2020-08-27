West Seattle, Washington

28 Friday

64℉

HAPPENING NOW: Seattle Evening March protesters in WS again

August 27, 2020 8:46 pm
|      5 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle protests

For the eighth time in about a month, the Seattle Evening March protesters are in West Seattle. Last time their daily march was here, they walked from Westwood Village to the Southwest Precinct. Before that, they visited city and county elected officials. Tonight, the group gathered at 44th and Oregon and just headed out of the lot yet. Here’s a stream.

9:04 PM: They are currently on Genesee Hill.

9:20 PM: The march has reached its destination, which they say is the home of Seattle Police Officers Guild president Mike Solan.

9;50 PM: If he’s home, he hasn’t come out to speak with the group (in their previous WS marches, they hsve talked to three city councilmembers – two of them twice – and the county executive).

Share This

5 Replies to "HAPPENING NOW: Seattle Evening March protesters in WS again"

  • D August 27, 2020 (8:59 pm)
    Reply

    Should thank them for helping re-elect Donald J. Trump for another 4 more years!

  • Mel August 27, 2020 (9:12 pm)
    Reply

    Omg seriously? Go home! Call me insensitive all you want but as an essential worker who has towork in the morning, I don’t appreciate you shining flashlights in my window and keeping my kids awake. 

  • Auntie August 27, 2020 (9:21 pm)
    Reply

    why are they bothering these people at home??? 

  • Auntie August 27, 2020 (9:23 pm)
    Reply

    and, by the way, what they are doing now is called trespassing. 

  • Lola August 27, 2020 (9:29 pm)
    Reply

    They are marching down our alley.  We are watching from the side deck.  I think they are talking to the Mike guy. 

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.