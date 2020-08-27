HAPPENING NOW: Seattle Evening March protesters in WS again

For the eighth time in about a month, the Seattle Evening March protesters are in West Seattle. Last time their daily march was here, they walked from Westwood Village to the Southwest Precinct. Before that, they visited city and county elected officials. Tonight, the group gathered at 44th and Oregon and just headed out of the lot yet. Here’s a stream.

9:04 PM: They are currently on Genesee Hill.

9:20 PM: The march has reached its destination, which they say is the home of Seattle Police Officers Guild president Mike Solan.

9;50 PM: If he’s home, he hasn’t come out to speak with the group (in their previous WS marches, they hsve talked to three city councilmembers – two of them twice – and the county executive).