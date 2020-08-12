FOLLOWUP: SDOT sets dates for more West Seattle road repairs, with closures and bus reroutes

Last weekend, we reported that in addition to the just-completed repair of a bus-battered block of SW Alaska in The Junction, SDOT had plans to do the same at/near 44th/Edmunds. While the work wasn’t scheduled then, it is now. Just in from SDOT’s Kari Tupper:

This work is scheduled for three weekends, beginning this Saturday, August 15th through Sunday August 16th, Saturday, August 22nd through Sunday, August 23rd and Saturday, August 29 through Sunday August 30th. We will also close 44th Ave SW between SW Edmunds and SW Alaska to all traffic including Metro buses during construction and re-open late Sunday afternoons.

That work will take three weekends because at least 14 concrete panels – street sections – need to be replaced.