If you’ve driven, walked, rode, or run past Emma Schmitz Memorial Overlook (4503 Beach Drive SW) in the past few weeks, you’ve seen the seawall work – but not from the beach side. Today, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Seattle Parks shared progress photos.

The new $3 million seawall is being built in front of the failing old one.

Building the 465-foot-long seawall will last about half a year, project leaders said at the pre-construction meeting we covered in June.