A couple nights ago, Kay told us about Brooke, working to restore a vandalized bus-shelter mural at 35th/Thistle. Today, Brooke sends an update:

Just wanted to share the (almost) final result. I need to let this dry and then touch up where it was gouged.

Pretty pleased with the progress and hopefully it inspires others in the community and if nothing else is a bit of good news. I had no idea how much this mural meant to folks.