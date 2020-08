That flipped-car crash near the top of the eastbAdmiral Way hill is from KH, who reports: “A car was speeding down admiral, around the curve at the intersection of Olga and Admiral. The car was swerving, hit the embankment, and flipped over. ” By the time we got to the scene less than an hour after the 6:25 am callout, it was clear. We are following up with SFD and SPD.