Federal $ for the bridge? U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal @ West Seattle Transportation Coalition on Thursday

How might federal funding factor into the West Seattle Bridge situation? At 6:30 pm Thursday, you can hear directly from the West Seattle resident who represents our area in the U.S. House of Representatives. Here’s the announcement from the West Seattle Transportation Coalition:

We are very pleased to welcome U.S. Representative Pramila Jayapal as our special guest this month. Congresswoman Jayapal will be joining us to talk about how the Federal government could possibly help with West Seattle Bridge repair or replacement and other transportation infrastructure needs. Please join us for what should be a very informative meeting! Thursday, August 27, 2020 at 6:30 p.m.

Zoom Meeting ID 885 7359 6107

On the web

Via phone: 253-215-8782

You can watch archived video of recent WSTC meetings on YouTube.