ELECTION 2020: Vote by tomorrow night!

Reminder – tomorrow’s the voting deadline for the August 4th primary election. If you use a dropbox, you have to get your ballot into one by 8 pm Tuesday; if you use postal mail, your ballot must be postmarked by tomorrow. (The nearest dropboxess are in The Junction, High Point, White Center, and South Park.) What are you voting on? Quick summary: No local ballot measures; among candidates, our area’s State House representatives, Eileen Cody and Joe Fitzgibbon, are both running for re-election unopposed. Our area’s U.S. House Rep. Pramila Jayapal has four primary opponents. The ballot also includes statewide offices – at the top of the ballot, Gov. Jay Inslee has 35 primary opponents.