ELECTION 2020: Primary results, round 1

8:11 PM: The voting is over and the ballot-counting has begun. King County’s first results are here; statewide results are here. Highlights shortly!

8:17 PM: In Congressional District 7 – which includes West Seattle – incumbent Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D) leads with 64 percent; second is Craig Keller (R) with 16 percent.

For Governor, incumbent Jay Inslee (D) leads a 36-candidate field with 54 percent, Loren Culp (R) is second with 15 percent.

For Lieutenant Governor (no incumbent), the 11-candidate field is led by Denny Heck (D) with 28 percent and Marko Liias (D) with 17 percent.

For Secretary of State, incumbent Kim Wyman (R) has 50 percent, with Gael Tarleton (D) in second at 45 percent.

Adding more…