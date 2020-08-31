DEVELOPMENT: No-meeting Design Review for 4515 44th SW

The apartment building planned at 4515 44th SW is going through the no-meeting (aka “administrative”) Design Review process, but there’s still an opportunity for public comment, and that’s just begun. The Early Design Guidance packet (see the draft version here) proposes three “massing” (size/shape) options for the building, which is planned as 4 stories, ~37 units (more than half of them microapartments, aka Small Efficiency Dwelling Units), no offstreet parking. You have two weeks, through September 14th, to comment; this notice explains how. We first reported five months ago on this plan for the former CDE Software site [map].