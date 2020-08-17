DEVELOPMENT: Land-use approval for second Harbor Avenue self-storage facility

Two weeks after a new self-storage facility opened on Harbor Avenue, the land-use approval is in for another one blocks away. This one, now carrying the address 2328 Harbor SW, is for a 3-story facility at the site where fire gutted a vacant building back in June:

(WSB photo, June)

The entity that bought the industrial-zoned site for $3.5 million last November is associated with an investment group that owns self-storage facilities in multiple states; some are under the brand Extra Space Storage. The city land-use approval opens a 2-week period for appeals; this notice explains how.

SIDE NOTE: Eleven years ago, this site got land-use approval for a different kind of project, a mixed-use complex that was to be called West Bay.