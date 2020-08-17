West Seattle, Washington

DEVELOPMENT: Land-use approval for second Harbor Avenue self-storage facility

Two weeks after a new self-storage facility opened on Harbor Avenue, the land-use approval is in for another one blocks away. This one, now carrying the address 2328 Harbor SW, is for a 3-story facility at the site where fire gutted a vacant building back in June:

The entity that bought the industrial-zoned site for $3.5 million last November is associated with an investment group that owns self-storage facilities in multiple states; some are under the brand Extra Space Storage. The city land-use approval opens a 2-week period for appeals; this notice explains how.

SIDE NOTE: Eleven years ago, this site got land-use approval for a different kind of project, a mixed-use complex that was to be called West Bay.

  • JOHN August 17, 2020 (3:57 pm)
    I guess that is a sign of changing times in West Seattle.  Redevelopment for storage facilities is a wasteful use of our limited space in a time of homelessness and housing shortage.  It has become a national investment strategy for out of state firms that are cashing in on Seattleites consumption of things (after their garages are full).  Please think of donating, rather than paying to store.

