DELRIDGE WAY: 2 chokepoints this weekend

Along with the south Delridge Way closure we’ve been talking about, the intersection of Delridge and Orchard is also going to be a chokepoint this weekend, SDOT warns in the newest update on the project paving the way for the RapidRide H Line:

o We will be working through the weekend to install a catch basin near the middle of the intersection o There will be flaggers helping to redirect traffic around the work zone. Please plan accordingly and expect heavy traffic and delays.

Catch-basin work is also the reason for this weekend’s closure of part of Delridge:

We will be closing all lanes of Delridge Way SW from SW Barton St to 18th Ave SW beginning tomorrow, August 29. The work will continue through August 30 to allow time for Seattle Public Utilities to complete additional work in the area. Please expect: • Delridge Way SW to be fully closed from SW Barton St to 18th Ave SW • Local access only to be allowed from SW Henderson St to SW Barton St and 18th Ave to SW Roxbury St • Restricted turns from side streets onto Delridge Way SW while the closure is in place • Access to businesses to be maintained at all times

As for the rest of the project zone along Delridge, here’s the plan for the week ahead.