CRIME WATCH: Park robbery; motorcycle theft; building break-ins; package taken

Four Crime Watch reports:

PARK ROBBERY: We have two reports that a man was attacked and robbed of his wallet and phone while at Lincoln Park Thursday evening – one from a friend the victim contacted afterward, the other from a nearby resident who says suspects were seen running through her neighborhood shortly afterward and dropped items from the victim’s wallet. The victim described the robbers as five “Somali or Ethiopian males in their late teens (who) wore hoodies and masks”; neighbors’ description of who they saw, “wearing sweatpants, hoodies, sneakers, and protective face masks … light brown skin (and) lean.” We are still working to get the police report for additional details.

MOTORCYCLE STOLEN: This happened in Top Hat, but stolen vehicles from one side of the city-county line often turn up on the other:

My husband’s motorcycle (was taken) last night or early this morning from Southside by Vintage apartment complex on SW 112th St.

Call 911 if you see it.

BUILDING BREAK-INS: An Alki resident in the 2300 block of Bonair reports, “In 5 years living here,-nothing. Now in one night, 3 cars broken into, a storage room was broken into and several tenants’ stuff taken, and a bunch of packages. This was reported yesterday morning. I think people in this area need to be aware this is happening. It’s never been an issue before.”

PACKAGE THEFT: From Joseph – “Unfortunately, we were victims of a package theft at our house near Hanford and 37th Ave SW last night at 11:26 pm. Here is a link to the video from our security camera. It looks like the woman walked right up to our front door. The image is not great, but hopefully someone recognizes this individual.”