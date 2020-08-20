CORONAVIRUS: Thursday 8/20 roundup

Good news from the governor starts tonight’s roundup:

GOVERNOR’S GOOD NEWS: At a rare morning media briefing, Gov. Inslee said the number of new cases is starting to decline in much of the state.

The percentage of positive test results is declining too. But don’t get excited yet, he warned – the rate is still 4 times what it should be. You can watch his full briefing here.

BOWLING RETURNS: Also from the governor today, new guidance that means bowling centers can reopen – for league play and practice. We checked West Seattle Bowl‘s website and they’re planning to reopen next month under the new rules.

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: From the Public Health daily-summary dashboard, the cumulative totals:

*18,313 people have tested positive, up 183 from yesterday

*703 people have died, up 6 from yesterday

*2,132 people have been hospitalized, up 2 from yesterday

*330,224 people have been tested, up 2,776 from yesterday

One week ago, those totals were 17,204/685/2,073/307,132.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: Find them, county by county, on the state Department of Health page,.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 22.6 million cases worldwide, and the U.S. has a fourth of them, at 5.5 million. See the nation-by-nation breakout here.

NEW WEST SEATTLE TESTING SITE: Starting next week, the city will offer five-day-a-week testing in the Southwest Athletic Complex lot.

WEST SEATTLE TESTING TOMORROW: Meantime, the weekly South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) COVID-19 testing happens tomorrow – 7 am to 1 pm Fridays.

NEED FOOD? Also tomorrow, 2-5 pm, free boxes of food are available at Food Lifeline (815 S. 96th).

GOT PHOTOS/TIPS? 206-293-6302, text or voice, or westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!