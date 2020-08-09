CORONAVIRUS: Sunday 8/9 roundup

Here are tonight’s virus-crisis updates:

KING COUNTY’S NEWEST NUMBERS: First, the cumulative totals from the Public Health daily-summary dashboard:

*16,601 people have tested positive, up 129 from yesterday’s total

*674 people have died, down 1 from yesterday’s total*

*2,028 people have been hospitalized, up 3 from yesterday’s total

*332,460 people have been tested, up 10,048 from yesterday’s total*

One week ago, the totals were 15.510/649/1,963/300,529.

COUNTY DATA NOTE: The county says “data corrections” may lead to negative “since yesterday” stats such as the one above; also, test-results data was bad last night, so the big total tonight includes a catch-up.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 19.8 million cases and more than 731,000 deaths – see the nation-by-nation breakdown here.

REOPENING: West Seattle’s three biggest fitness facilities open to general use Monday for the first time since their pandemic shutdowns.

SEATTLE PUBLIC SCHOOLS’ PLAN: The School Board meets 1 pm Wednesday to talk about the new school year – here’s the agenda.

