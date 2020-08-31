BIZNOTES: Coffee and sushi

Two notes from the West Seattle food and beverage world:

COFFEE: C & P Coffee Company (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor) has just expanded its hours again – 7 am to 5 pm. Continue ordering via the back window; outdoor seating on both sides of the shop remains open.

SUSHI: Many have been asking when – if – Azuma Sushi in The Junction (4533 California SW) will reopen. We haven’t had luck in reaching its longtime proprietors but Cathy did and sent us this report last night:

I just spoke with Jennifer – she and her husband Harry are the owners of Azuma Sushi. She says they both are doing well and Harry has had some well-deserved time off. They’ve been open for 20 years and he’s pretty much worked non-stop at the restaurant! They are looking to re-open soon, probably only doing takeout while we are still in Phase 2. No set date on re-opening yet, but they are working on it. She asked if I could contact the WSB and pass the word on so that their customers know that they are doing well and that they are looking forward to seeing everyone again soon!

Harry worked seven days a week until 2016!