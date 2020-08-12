BIZNOTE: West Seattle Junction BINGO – everybody wins!

There’s a new game in town. The West Seattle Junction Association has launched Junction BINGO, riffing off a return of the fondly remembered “We Have That!” campaign. The basics:

Pick up your Junction BINGO card. Bring your BINGO card with you when you visit the participating locations. The location will initial the square once you complete your purchase. Once you have completed one line across, one line down or a diagonal line (including the free space), drop off any participating businesses by Wednesday, October 21st for a chance to win gift cards to some of your favorite stores. FIVE LUCKY WINNERS will each receive $250 in gift cards and you’ll be receiving discounts along the way. One entry per person.

More than 20 merchants are participating, with deals you can see on the Junction BINGO webpage, where you can also find out about a bonus component – extra games played online.