BIZNOTE: Best of Hands Brewery & Barrelhouse adds ‘pop-up beer garden’

Though it might not be the best of weather for outdoor enjoyment tonight, the sunshine will return to full strength – Saturday afternoon, says the forecast. Here’s a new outdoor option for the rest of the summer: Best of Hands Brewery & Barrelhouse (7500 35th SW; WSB sponsor) emailed with the photo you see above and the news that “we are now featuring a weekend pop-up beer garden at the brewery from Friday @ 5 PM – close on Sunday for as long as the weather holds. It is still 21+ throughout our premises.” They’re still hosting food trucks, too – find the calendar by scrolling down their homepage.