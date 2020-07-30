West Seattle, Washington

YOU CAN HELP! WestSide Baby needs more ‘Dollars for Diapers’ to ‘Stuff the Bus’

July 30, 2020 10:12 am
Another local summer tradition that’s a little different this year: WestSide Baby‘s “Stuff the Bus” diaper drive. No in-person bus stuffing this time around, but no shortage of need … as WS Baby explains, “So far this year we have already distributed over 1.1 million diapers, about the same amount that we typically distribute in an entire YEAR!” The goal of this summer’s “Stuff the Bus” is to raise enough money for 350,000 more diapers, and WS Baby is still 50,000 short of that. If you can give, there are multiple options here.

