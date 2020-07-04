West Seattle, Washington

04 Saturday

WEST SEATTLE WILDLIFE: Seen ‘surfing’

July 4, 2020 2:18 pm
4 COMMENTS
 West Seattle news | Wildlife

Somebody texted a while ago to report a beaver at Don Armeni. We suspect it’s the same critter Sharon Wada photographed earlier today, sending the pics and noting, “This guy looks like he’s surfing! So many people I talked to said this was the first time they’ve seen a beaver walking and swimming in the tideoools before swimming along the edge towards Elliott Bay. Feel free to post these pictures of what looks to be a beaver; however, some have asked if it was a nutria.”

11 years ago, a similar sighting in a Junction yard resulted in a commenter consensus of “marmot.” Here are infopages for beavers, nutria, and marmot (seems unlikely). Thoughts?

4 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE WILDLIFE: Seen 'surfing'"

  • Rick July 4, 2020 (2:39 pm)
    It looks like a mountain beaver, which is not a true beaver. I’ve seen them swimming in the ship canal near the Fremont Bridge. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mountain_beaver

  • AMD July 4, 2020 (2:46 pm)
    Those three animals have distinctly different tails, so if we can see its hind parts, it should be clear which animal it is.  While anything is possible in the year 2020, my money would be on it being a beaver.  If a nutria is willing to swim in Puget Sound waters, that’s kind of alarming.  They prefer warmer areas (there are lots on the Gulf coast). Beautiful pictures, though, thanks for sharing!

  • JT July 4, 2020 (2:50 pm)
    More likely it is a River Otter.  Despite the name, they are very common in Puget Sound, and quite playful. 

