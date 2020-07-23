WEST SEATTLE THURSDAY: Town Hall, Transportation Coalition, demonstration, retirement ‘parade’

(Photo by Anjanette Nelson-Wally)

Four quick notes about the hours ahead:

DEMONSTRATION: 4-6 pm at 16th/Holden, Scott from Puget Ridge Cohousing leads another streetcorner sogn-waving event in support of justice for Black lives.

RETIREMENT PARADE: If you’ve been involved with Fauntleroy Children’s Center, you know Gerry Cunningham – and you should know she’s retiring! A car parade in her honor will be held in the nearby Fauntleroy Church (9140 California SW) parking lot 4:30-6:30 pm today. Drive/ride/walk/run through and wish her well!

WEST SEATTLE ‘TOWN HALL’: As first previewed Monday, the mayor, police chief, SOOT director, and otheer city department heads plan an online “Town Hall” for West Seattleites starting at 5 pm. Here’s how to attend.

WEST SEATTLE TRANSPORTATION COALITION: 6:30 pm online, Sound Transit is in the spotlight, plus a West Seattle Bridge update – here’s our preview, including info on how to attend.