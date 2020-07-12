WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: Online church services, plus 6 other notes for today

(Saturday photo by Carolyn Newman)

Here’s our list of what’s happening today, starting with updated links for West Seattle churches’ online services – most livestreamed, some not:

ADMIRAL UCC: Find today’s worship video here.

ALKI UCC: 10 am online service via Zoom – info and link on church’s home page.

ALL SOULS SEATTLE (WSB sponsor): Online worship is viewable here.

BETHANY COMMUNITY CHURCH: Livestreaming for West Seattle here at 9:30 am.

CALVARY CHAPEL: Service will be viewable here, plus 11 am fellowship via Zoom, 6 pm all-church prayer and 7 pm evening worship (info on home page).

THE CHURCH OF JESUS CHRIST OF LATTER-DAY SAINTS: West Seattle Ward has Sunday services via Zoom at 10 am, one hour long, all welcome. They last an hour. Here’s the link.

EASTRIDGE CHURCH: Livestreaming here at 9 am and 11 am.

FAUNTLEROY UCC: Livestreaming on the church’s YouTube channel at 10 am.

FIRST LUTHERAN CHURCH OF WEST SEATTLE: Today’s online liturgy is here.

GRACE CHURCH: Livestreaming here, 10:30 am.

HALLOWS CHURCH: Streaming at 10 am via the church’s YouTube channel.

HOLY FAMILY CATHOLIC CHURCH: Livestreaming in English at 8:30 am, en Español at 10 am, all here. (Also holding some in-person Masses – registration required.)

HOLY ROSARY CATHOLIC CHURCH: Livestreaming at 9:30 am here. (In-person Masses have resumed, registration required.)

HOPE LUTHERAN: Today’s worship service and children’s story are viewable here.

OUR LADY OF GUADALUPE CATHOLIC CHURCH: Livestreaming at 10 am, here. (In-person Saturday Masses have been added – registration required.)

PEACE LUTHERAN: Livestreaming at 10:30 am on YouTube.

ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST EPISCOPAL CHURCH: Viewable on YouTube: All Ages Sunday School at 10 am, Morning Prayer at 10:15 am (here’s today’s bulletin), Kids’ Club at 11:30 am.

TIBBETTS UNITED METHODIST CHURCH (WSB sponsor): The video service for today is here.

TRINITY CHURCH: Livestreaming here, 10 am.

WEST SEATTLE CHRISTIAN CHURCH: The video service for today is viewable here.

WEST SEATTLE CHURCH OF THE NAZARENE: Livestreaming here, 9 am.

WEST SIDE PRESBYTERIAN Livestreaming at 10 am on the church’s YouTube channel.

WESTSIDE UNITARIAN UNIVERSALIST CONGREGATION: Livestreaming at 10:30 am – information’s here, 10:30 am.

WESTWOOD CHRISTIAN COMMUNITY: Online worship at 11 am; info here.

Any other churches to add? Please email us – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!

Also today:

(Saturday photo by Keith Enevoldsen, who explains, “Rainbow with supernumerary arcs”)

ROAD-WORK REMINDER: The closure of S. Michigan between E. Marginal and 4th Ave. S. – just off the 1st Ave. S. Bridge – is scheduled to continue today. You can check the status via this “live” camera.

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm. Scroll down the page at this link to find the vendor list and map for this week. (Enter at California/Alaska)

FOOD DRIVE & OUTDOOR MUSIC: Alki UCC has an invitation for you today:

Summer Outdoor Concert from Noon to 1:00 pm

Alki UCC Patio and Lawn at 6115 SW Hinds Bring a brown bag lunch or just stop by to enjoy some sweet Sunday tunes … music from the church with Betsy Stelzer. Face masks are required and social distancing observed; free-will donations welcome. Bring your own lawn chair or ground covering. Sunday’s concert coincides with our ongoing outdoor Summer Food Donations Drives. 10:00 am to 3:00 pm: Feeding hungry kids is our focus this summer. In addition to regular contributions of non-perishable food and other items, special requests include Fruit Cups and Rollups, Gogurt, Peanut Butter and Jelly, Protein Bars, Mac and Cheese, Cereal, Ramen Noodles and Pasta/Sauce. Toilet Paper, Diapers (all sizes), Similac Formula, Cleaning Supplies, Hand Sanitizer and Baby Wipes are always welcome. A huge shout-out to our generous community, who has donated more than $10,000 worth of food and other supplies to the White Center Food Bank through our ongoing in-person Food Drives. Your contributions benefit our vulnerable neighbors in need, those who have been disproportionately impacted by COVID 19.

WEST SEATTLE TOOL LIBRARY: Open 11 am-4 pm – need a tool to fix or improve something? (4408 Delridge Way SW)

CAMP SECOND CHANCE COMMUNITY ADVISORY COMMITTEE: 2 pm, monthly meeting for updates about the tiny-house encampment in southeast West Seattle. It’s an online meeting; our announcement from last week includes info on how to monitor/participate.

FREE TO-GO DINNER – NEW LOCATION: White Center Community Dinner Church will serve to-go meals at 5 pm, outside, near the Bartell Drugs parking lot in White Center, SW Roxbury St. & 15th Ave. SW (9600 15th Ave SW)