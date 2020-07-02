West Seattle Local Foods: Welcoming a new WSB sponsor!

Eat and drink local! Here’s another way to do that – ordering from West Seattle Local Foods, which has joined the WSB sponsor team. Here’s what they want you to know about what they offer:

West Seattle Local Foods is a website where you can order the food made by talented local chef entrepreneurs who share a love of food and have the courage to bet their livelihood on the food they make. Our chefs are from all over the country and have landed in West Seattle, where they are making some of the best food right here in your neighborhood. We are constantly evolving to improve on our current products and innovating new recipes and culinary delights.

Each of our companies is a stand-alone business, but we have come together in the spirit of symbiotic survival and cooperation to create West Seattle Local Foods, a one-stop shop for all of our tasty food and beverages. Some of our chefs have been cooking in this kitchen for years, and some of them only a few months, but we have a great group of people who challenge each other on a daily basis so we all grow together.

The most common compliment we get is about the food and how tasty and fresh it is, perhaps due to people eating so much frozen and processed food that they are blown away by our products. People often become repeat customers because the food is excellent. Every one of our chefs pours countless hours into their creations every day because they take great pride in their work, and find joy in customers loving their food enough to continuously support our small businesses. We find that people feel better about their food when they know the people who create it and can connect with them. We don’t just have robots creating your pot pies, chocolates, cheesecake, or coffee. We don’t have famous names or cooking shows, we just make great food because we are passionate about great food and we want people to enjoy it.

The businesses are:

Ace Laboratories

Byte Food Truck

Girls Gone BBQ

Green City Kitchens

Hot Chocolat

Jet City Beignet

NW Texas BBQ

Panchito’s Lunch Box

Pot Pie Factory

Precise Catering

Renee’s Roca

Seattle Sorbets

Seeking Kombucha

Sifted Tea

Temple Pastries

Town & Country Coffee Co.

West Seattle Local Foods is a chef community within the West Seattle community, and with your help, our businesses will survive this virus season and you will get to enjoy fresh, local food with your friends and family. Our commercial kitchen has been in West Seattle for over 25 years and we plan to be here for another 25 years with your support. Here’s where to order!

We thank West Seattle Local Foods for sponsoring independent, community-collaborative neighborhood news via WSB; find our current sponsor team listed in directory format here, and find info on joining the team by going here.