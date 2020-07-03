WEST SEATTLE FRIDAY: What is, and isn’t, happening as the 3-day holiday weekend begins

(Thursday night sunset, photographed by Jan Pendergrass)

Since the Fourth of July is on Saturday, today is the “observed” holiday, so it’s a three-day weekend for many. First, the transit/transportation notes:

TRANSIT: Metro‘s on a Sunday schedule; the Water Taxi‘s not running.

TRAFFIC CAMERAS: See them here.

BRIDGES OPEN? Check here.

Now – what’s happening (or not) today/tonight:

MOST GOVERNMENT OFFICES CLOSED: Though many offices/facilities are still closed anyway because of the pandemic, take note that services generally won’t be available today.

YES, THERE’S MAIL: USPS observes the holiday on Saturday.

LOW-LOW TIDE: Way out, to -2.6 feet, at 10:12 am. Tread lightly!

#SAYTHEIRNAMES VIGIL: Announced by North Delridge neighbor Nancy:

Please join us to show support for our Black friends, family, and neighbors, and to #SayTheirNames What: #SayTheirNames

When: Friday, July 3rd, 5:30-6:30 pm

Where: Pedestrian overpass on Delridge at the Delridge Community Center/Youngstown Cultural Arts Center. Please remember to wear your masks!

CORNER BAR: Highland Park Improvement Club‘s doing it virtually, 7 pm, with a livestreamed performance by KO Electric – you’ll be able to watch/listen here.

PARK LIGHTS: On until 11 pm at four local Seattle Parks fields, to dissuade fireworks use.