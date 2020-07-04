WEST SEATTLE FOURTH OF JULY: What you need to know

(Photo by Brittany Philbin)

Good morning and happy Independence Day! Because of the pandemic, all the usual local events are taking this year off. So we have a few notes (interspersed with local photos of our national bird, the Bald Eagle):

TRANSIT: Metro is on the usual Saturday schedule.

PARKS: Here’s the city list of what’s closed/open.

ALKI CLEANUP: As previewed here, you’re invited to join in, 10 am-2 pm.

LOW-LOW TIDE: Way out to -3.0 feet at 10:56 am.

(Photo by Sharon Wada)

FIREWORKS: Not here (illegal, and city/port parks are trying to dissuade them), no shows visible from here (Lake Union show is canceled, Three Tree Point show is canceled, Bainbridge show is canceled, Vashon show is canceled).

LUNAR ECLIPSE, SORT OF: One will be happening tonight after 8 pm but even if the sky’s clear, you won’t see anything but the full moon, Space.com explains.

(Photo by Lynn Hall)

We’re working as always, so if you have a photo, tip, lost/found pet, westseattleblog@gmail.com or text 206-293-6302 – thank you and stay safe!