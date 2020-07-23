WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Window-shooting victim wonders about others. Plus, prowler on video

Two West Seattle Crime Watch reader report

WINDOW SHOT OUT: From Jenny:

My car was shot with a shotgun in the middle of the night last night. The police officer said it had happened to several other cars in West Seattle as well. (I live a few blocks west of the Junction.)

We have a BLM sign up in our window, and I’m wondering if we were targeted because of it. It would be helpful to hear from the other victims if they had signs up as well.