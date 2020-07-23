West Seattle, Washington

24 Friday

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Window-shooting victim wonders about others. Plus, prowler on video

July 23, 2020 8:13 pm
|      2 COMMENTS
Two West Seattle Crime Watch reader report

WINDOW SHOT OUT: From Jenny:

My car was shot with a shotgun in the middle of the night last night. The police officer said it had happened to several other cars in West Seattle as well. (I live a few blocks west of the Junction.)

We have a BLM sign up in our window, and I’m wondering if we were targeted because of it. It would be helpful to hear from the other victims if they had signs up as well.

PROWLER: From Jessica at 35th and Cloverdale:

10:47 pm Wednesday night. Motion lights scared him off. This is the second prowl in a few months.

2 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Window-shooting victim wonders about others. Plus, prowler on video"

  • Ghill July 23, 2020 (8:27 pm)
    We live west of the junction and thought we heard a single gun shot but weren’t certain. It sounded close. When we looked outside, we didn’t see anything suspicious and thought it must have been something else.

  • Sami July 23, 2020 (8:30 pm)
    My rear car windows were also shot with a shotgun last night around 3:00 am. We have BLM signs in our neighborhood and I have a rainbow flag in my backseat. My windows are fairly tinted though.We live close to Lincoln Park on Fauntleroy. 

