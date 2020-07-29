WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH; Stolen boat recovered; dumped bag of tools (and more)

Two West Seattle Crime Watch notes today:

STOLEN BOAT RECOVERED: Alyssa emailed us this morning to report her 13-foot aluminum boat and trailer “stolen in the middle of the night from in front of our house in Highland Park.” But just as we were preparing to post about it, she sent word that police have found it – missing its motor. (Added: She says it was dumped blocks away, left in the middle of the road by Riverview Playfield.)

DUMPED-LIKELY-STOLEN BAG OF STUFF: From Marc:

Someone dumped a bag of tools with a i-phone in it and a small space heater still in it’s box. I plugged the i-phone in and looks like the owner has tracking on it??? Anyway, I am hoping to return this stuff to the rightful owner. Found off of Delridge, Willow st. and 24th.

If that might be yours, let us know and we’ll connect you.