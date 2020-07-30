WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Puget Ridge gunfire; stolen car, backpack found

One new report and two followups in West Seattle Crime Watch this afternoon:

PUGET RIDGE GUNFIRE: After a reader report about confirmed gunfire on Puget Ridge last night, we requested the incident narrative from Seattle Police. It happened around 9:30 pm; a vehicle described as a “dark-colored sedan” was seen in the 5500 block of 18th SW. One block north, police found five shell casings, all described as 9mm Luger, from two different manufacturers. The police report says no property damage or injuries were reported.

STOLEN CAR FOUND: Kelly confirms what a commenter posted this morning below the report about her stolen white Honda Pilot, taken Friday in Admiral – it was found in the 9400 block of 17th SW.

STOLEN BACKPACK FOUND: The backpack belonging to Tina‘s son, reported stolen at Lowman Beach, turned up today nearby. (Thanks to the finder who texted us so we could tell Tina!)