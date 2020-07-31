WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Prowlers; scam call

Two West Seattle Crime Watch reports tonight:
PROWLERS: From Steven in North Delridge:
A little bit before 1:30 am this morning (31 July) prowlers entered my property from the neighbor’s backyard. My decking contractor’s air compressor was stolen. They also surveyed the side and back yards, obviously looking for other items to steal. They also checked windows to see if they could easily gain entry into the house. This occurred on the west side of the 4800 block of 25th Ave SW. My CCTV system caught it all. The cameras are obvious, it is equally obvious they didn’t care about getting recorded.
Two males, one Black, the other unknown. The one with the blue hoodie, the word “EAGLE” is emblazoned across the top of the hood. Both were wearing work gloves. Non-hoodie one is wearing a baseball cap. Hoodie one is wearing a USA flag (red/white/blue) cloth face mask.
This is the second such event on this block within the past three weeks (that I know about). The first time the intruders also forced entry into the neighboring house. Fortunately the offenders decided to crash there for a while, the police were summoned and they were arrested. That house was (and still is) unoccupied, it just got sold and the new owners have not moved in yet.
A police report has been filed.
SCAM CALL: From WSCurmudgeon:
Today a bit after 2 PM, the following voice mail message was left on my mobile phone:
“… department is to inform you that there is a legal enforcement actions [sic] filed on your social security number for fraudulent activity. So when you get this message kindly call back at the earliest possible on [sic] our number before we begin with the legal proceedings. That is 833 972 ****. I repeat 833 972 ****. Thank you. ”
Versions of this scam have been around for years. You’ve mentioned these types of scams periodically, so thought you might want to do so again. The Social Security Administration (SSA) never initiates contact with recipients via phone regarding their benefits or problems with their accounts. A mailed notice always precedes any telephone contact.
I definitely did NOT call this number back. I reported this call to the Social Security Administration’s Office of the Inspector General. It’s easy to do online.
