WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Prowlers; scam call

Two West Seattle Crime Watch reports tonight:

PROWLERS: From Steven in North Delridge:

A little bit before 1:30 am this morning (31 July) prowlers entered my property from the neighbor’s backyard. My decking contractor’s air compressor was stolen. They also surveyed the side and back yards, obviously looking for other items to steal. They also checked windows to see if they could easily gain entry into the house. This occurred on the west side of the 4800 block of 25th Ave SW. My CCTV system caught it all. The cameras are obvious, it is equally obvious they didn’t care about getting recorded.

Two males, one Black, the other unknown. The one with the blue hoodie, the word “EAGLE” is emblazoned across the top of the hood. Both were wearing work gloves. Non-hoodie one is wearing a baseball cap. Hoodie one is wearing a USA flag (red/white/blue) cloth face mask.

This is the second such event on this block within the past three weeks (that I know about). The first time the intruders also forced entry into the neighboring house. Fortunately the offenders decided to crash there for a while, the police were summoned and they were arrested. That house was (and still is) unoccupied, it just got sold and the new owners have not moved in yet.

A police report has been filed.