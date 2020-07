9:40 PM: Thanks for the tips. Police are searching, with K9, in south Admiral, after what one neighbor tells us was gunfire, no known victim. They say it happened near 48th/Hanford and that a shell casing’s been found on the street. (Side note: We’ve heard a scanner mention of people standing around and watching. Be aware, that can get in the way of the K9’s suspect-tracking.)

9:54 PM: Still searching.