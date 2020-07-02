WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Police search; bike theft; 2 car prowls

Four West Seattle Crime Watch notes:

POLICE SEARCH: We don’t have many details but a search is under way in the Lowman Beach/Lincoln Park area, with K-9. Radio communication indicates it’s related to a burglary.

STOLEN BICYCLE: From Jana – “Bike was stolen (Tuesday) night from 3200 block of 45th Ave SW. Thieves ripped the lock off the car rack. Bicycle is white, Specialized brand (looks similar to picture), standard handle bars, had a little bell that says “coffee” on handlebar, and needed a new rear tire.”

CAR PROWL #1: From Elizabeth: “We’re Gatewood residents (37th and Austin), and sometime between 11 PM and 9 AM, our new car was broken into. It appears the only things stolen were the temporary license plate off the back window, and the screws from the license plate holder on the front of the car. We also had two screws stolen off the license plate on our other vehicle. We think we accidentally left the car unlocked, as there’s no damage to the windows or locks. I wanted to reach out and provide a heads-up in case other folks in the neighborhood have had any similar experiences recently. Whoever did this dumped everything in the center console on the front seat and left it – including expensive sunglasses, along with masks and hand sanitizer. Very strange! ”

CAR PROWL #2: This was just blocks from the previous report. Via text: