WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Another smash-and-grab, and a followup

Two West Seattle Crime Watch reports:

WYATT”S JEWELERS SMASH-AND-GRAB: Another jewelry smash-and-grab – this time at Wyatt’s Jewelers (a longtme WSB sponsor) in Westwood Village. Here are some of the security-camera images:

It happened on Tuesday afternoon around 2:30 pm. The thieves smashed a case that held men’s jewelry, grabbed some items and bolted. Lauren at Wyatt’s was still doing inventory as of late last night but assessed the stolen items as mostly: “Men’s bands. Some trays were real and some were just fake Alloy for custom ordering purposes.” Here are two of the stolen rings:

FOLLOWUP: Another followup on last week’s similar smash-and-grab at Bellevue Rare Coins in The Junction. Going through video footage from earlier in the day, they found this:

Same shirt, jeans, shoes, and wristwatch as the masked/jacketed thief (as seen in other images they showed us) seen in the first followup. SPD incident number is 20-208198.