WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Another car prowler on video; abandoned kid-size bike

Two reader reports in West Seattle Crime Watch:

CAR PROWLER ON VIDEO: Iris sent this clip and the framegrab:

Reporting a car prowler that was checking for unlocked vehicles on the 8400 block of 17th Ave SW at 4:55am July 7, 2020. This woman attempts to open the doors of both the cars in our driveway and seems to try the car at the end of the driveway as she turns the corner.