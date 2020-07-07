WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Another car prowler on video; abandoned kid-size bike

Two reader reports in West Seattle Crime Watch:
CAR PROWLER ON VIDEO: Iris sent this clip and the framegrab:
Reporting a car prowler that was checking for unlocked vehicles on the 8400 block of 17th Ave SW at 4:55am July 7, 2020. This woman attempts to open the doors of both the cars in our driveway and seems to try the car at the end of the driveway as she turns the corner.
ABANDONED BIKE: Sent by Pat, spotted along Alki Avenue SW:
This is a red & black kid’s bike that’s been parked for several days in front of a new empty condo building across from Luna Park, called Pinnacle.
| 0 COMMENTS