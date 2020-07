Thanks to David Hutchinson for the photo! He explains, “Artist Naomi Haverland was at the east end of the Alki promenade (Saturday), creating a 3D chalk artwork. She was doing this in association with the Alki Art Fair, which unfortunately had to be cancelled this year due the COVID-19 situation.” A nearby sign directs you to stand on marked “footprints” and use your camera “to see the illusion.”