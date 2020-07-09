West Seattle, Washington

VOTE! See the contenders in West Seattle Bridge T-shirt contest

July 9, 2020 10:59 am
(SDOT image: Crews on the bridge today)

From the “if you don’t laugh about it, you’ll cry” department … Yes, we’re semi-stuck on West Seattle Island, but every so often, you can’t help but see a little humor in it – evidenced by the stickers and yard signs that have popped up. Today, here’s one of those chances to do more than despair: Your chance to vote in the T-shirt design contest presented by the West Seattle Art Walk and WS Junction Association. As featured here previously, they put out a call for designs – and now more than 70 entries are ready for your consideration! You can see them all here, and vote for your five favorites, before the end of the month. The top three vote-getting designs will be produced as T-shirts and sold locally.

3 Replies to "VOTE! See the contenders in West Seattle Bridge T-shirt contest"

  • helpermonkey July 9, 2020 (11:11 am)
    OMG I can’t choose! they’re all great. 

  • Screaming July 9, 2020 (11:16 am)
    The “The Scream”-inspired design legitimately made me laugh out loud. So many creative designs! I can’t wait to see which end up on shirts. 

  • Mark July 9, 2020 (11:40 am)
    So many great designs here! Not sure what “Put your mask on Karen” specifically has to do with West Seattle or the bridge, but I guess it wouldn’t be 2020 without some anti-Karen sentiment thrown in.

