U.S. CENSUS: Good job, West Seattle – so far!

Responded to the U.S. Census yet? If so – you’ve helped our area beat the national average! We received this sampling of stats from Census rep Toby Nelson:
West Seattle neighborhoods are currently eclipsing both the city and statewide response averages.
*In Tract 96 (roughly corresponding to North Admiral), 75.5% of households have responded
*In Tract 97.01 (roughly corresponding to Alki), 75.2%
*In Tract 97.02 (roughly the area between Schmitz Preserve Park and California Ave. SW) – 84.4%
*In Tract 98.01 (roughly the area between Harbor Ave SW and California Ave SW) – 80.3%
*In Tract 98.02 (roughly the area between the West Seattle Bridge and California Avenue SW) – 80.3%
Overall, Seattle is the second-best responding major city (defined as the top 50 cities for population) in the United States, edged only by Louisville. Approximately 71% of Seattle households have responded to the 2020 Census. The national response average is 61.8 percent.
Washington
Washington state today hit a major milestone in the 2020 Census. As of (Wednesday) — and with three months left in the national headcount — Washington has now equaled its self-response rate from the 2010 Census, ten years ago, making it the second state to do so. Approximately 2.2 million Washington households, or 67.1% of the state, have submitted their census questionnaires. This also makes Washington the sixth best-responding state in the United States and the best-responding state west of the Rockies.
If you haven’t answered it yet: “The Census Bureau strongly encourages the public to respond online at 2020census.gov. Households can respond online in English or 12 other languages or by phone. Households can also respond by mail using the paper questionnaire.”
