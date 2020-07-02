U.S. CENSUS: Good job, West Seattle – so far!

Responded to the U.S. Census yet? If so – you’ve helped our area beat the national average! We received this sampling of stats from Census rep Toby Nelson:

West Seattle neighborhoods are currently eclipsing both the city and statewide response averages.

*In Tract 96 (roughly corresponding to North Admiral), 75.5% of households have responded

*In Tract 97.01 (roughly corresponding to Alki), 75.2%

*In Tract 97.02 (roughly the area between Schmitz Preserve Park and California Ave. SW) – 84.4%

*In Tract 98.01 (roughly the area between Harbor Ave SW and California Ave SW) – 80.3%

*In Tract 98.02 (roughly the area between the West Seattle Bridge and California Avenue SW) – 80.3%

Overall, Seattle is the second-best responding major city (defined as the top 50 cities for population) in the United States, edged only by Louisville. Approximately 71% of Seattle households have responded to the 2020 Census. The national response average is 61.8 percent.

Washington

Washington state today hit a major milestone in the 2020 Census. As of (Wednesday) — and with three months left in the national headcount — Washington has now equaled its self-response rate from the 2010 Census, ten years ago, making it the second state to do so. Approximately 2.2 million Washington households, or 67.1% of the state, have submitted their census questionnaires. This also makes Washington the sixth best-responding state in the United States and the best-responding state west of the Rockies.