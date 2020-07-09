TONIGHT: West Seattle Art Walk goes hybrid – part in-person, part online

With King County going to Safe Start Phase 2 since the last West Seattle Art Walk, that opens more possibilities for in-person participation – so this month’s WSAW is hybrid: Part in-person, part virtual. From the preview on the WSAW website:

Visit an outdoors art show and reception under a shelter tent or overhang:

*Linda McClamrock, Key Bank Plaza, Alaska Junction Visit an indoor art show and reception, following all state guidelines for masks and capacity:

*West Seattle Grounds, Admiral Junction

*Click! Design That Fits, Alaska Junction

*Capers Home, Alaska Junction

*Wild Rose, Alaska Junction

*West Seattle Cellars, Morgan Junction

*NW Encaustics, Morgan Junction

*Brace Point Pottery & Gallery, Arbor Heights Stroll by businesses that have art featured in their windows during Art Walk or displayed during business hours:

*Flying Apron, Alaska Junction

*Mailbox West, Morgan Junction

Or – online! See the gallery here, which is where you’ll also find the times and addresses for the locations mentioned above. Plus – this YouTube playlist! Support your local artists and businesses however you can; see you on the Art Walk (whose community co-sponsors include WSB).