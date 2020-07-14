TODAY/TONIGHT: What’s happening in West Seattle in the hours ahead

(Dragonfly, photographed in Arbor Heights by Mark)

We had hoped to publish this list a few hours ago, but news got in the way. Not too late, though, to share three things happening the rest of today/tonight:

LIBRARY DROPOFFS BEGIN: Seattle Public Library branches are still closed but starting today, some are accepting dropoffs – including two in our area. From SPL:

This week we will begin accepting returns of Library materials at the High Point, Rainier Beach and Southwest branches. This is a limited operation to help us refine our processes of accepting and processing book returns safely, effectively and efficiently before accepting returns at more locations. Bookdrops will be open limited hours. You are welcome, but not required, to return your borrowed items at these locations beginning this week. Due dates are extended until at least Aug. 15, and we are a fine-free Library system, so there is no rush to return and you can take the time you need. When can I return my books? Locations and hours are as follows: Beginning Tuesday, July 14, the High Point, Rainier Beach and Southwest bookdrops will be open Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from noon to 6 p.m. or until bookdrops are full. All returned items will be quarantined – and remain on your account – for a minimum of 3 days before being checked in.

Later this month, SPL expects to expand this to more locations.

SHOWING SUPPORT FOR BLACK LIVES: Tuesday/Thursday streetcorner protests continue:

Come stand in Solidarity with Black Lives Matter Tuesday, July 14th, 4 to 6 pm, corner of Delridge Way and SW Orchard Come show support for BLM and ending systemic racism. Hold signs, meet neighbors and stand for racial justice. –Scott at PR Cohousing, endorsed by Hate-Free Delridge. Signs available.

If you miss today, Scott and others will be there 4-6 pm Thursday too.

FAUNTLEROY COMMUNITY ASSOCIATION: 7 pm board meeting online tonight, community members welcome. Agenda includes hearing from the Southwest Precinct’s new commander and operations lieutenant. Go to this page on the FCA website to get the link for registering to attend, so you can get the Zoom link.