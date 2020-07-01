TODAY/TONIGHT: 2 meetings – Emma Schmitz Memorial Overlook, District 1 Community Network

(Tuesday evening photo from Alki by David Hutchinson)

Two meetings today/tonight that we want to remind you about:

EMMA SCHMITZ MEMORIAL OVERLOOK PROJECT: Today at 4 pm is the encore online meeting about this seawall project. Connection instructions are in our original preview. During the first meeting, they indicated this one would have some new information about the project’s traffic plan.

DISTRICT 1 COMMUNITY NETWORK: 7 pm, this coalition of reps from groups/organizations in West Seattle and South Park has its next online meeting, open to the public. The agenda includes the West Seattle Bridge and a short presntation about another alternative idea for replacing it – a gondola service. Here’s how to connect: