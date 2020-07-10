TODAY: Delridge overpass vigil for Black lives

(Seen in 4500 block of 40th SW)

Another Delridge overpass vigil later today. From organizer Nancy:

With the release of the transcripts from Mr. Floyd’s murder and the news he said he couldn’t breathe more than 20 times, it’s critical we continue to show up to stand up against racism.

Please join us to show support for our Black friends, family, and neighbors, to #SayTheirNames, and remind each other that people are still suffering injustice.

What: #SayTheirNames

When: Friday, July 10th, from 5:30-6:30 pm

Where: Pedestrian overpass on Delridge at the Delridge Community Center/Youngstown Cultural Arts Center

.

Please remember to wear your masks!

We stand with Hate-Free Delridge and encourage you to join them on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 4:30 to 6:30 pm at Delridge/Orchard