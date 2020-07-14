The West Seattle low bridge has cracks, and what else SDOT just announced about it

(Reader photo)

The West Seattle low bridge has cracks- but don’t panic.

That’s one of the low-bridge updates SDOT has just posted.

From the post:

… It is normal and expected that all concrete bridges will eventually form cracks which help relieve stress from this movement. Small cracks in the Low Bridge have been closely monitored and tested to ensure that they do not affect the bridge’s structural integrity. Fortunately, these cracks are only a few inches deep and are not progressing at rates remotely like the sudden crack growth that led us to close the High-Rise Bridge. We are confident that the Low Bridge’s crack depth, growth patterns, and type do not indicate that the bridge is unsafe for live traffic. …

However, SDOT says it’s taking steps to be sure things don’t get worse:

*Monthly inspections (federal standard, SDOT says, is every two years)

*Real-time monitoring

*Lowering the speed limit from 30 mph to 25 mph

*Banning low-bridge access “for the largest and heaviest trucks at 70+ ft and weighing over 207,000 pounds, about two-and-half times the maximum weight allowed on highways under state and federal law without a special permit to drive over the legal weight limit (the technical term for this is Over-Legal 2 or OL-2 class trucks). This will only affect about a dozen trips per week, and will not affect any emergency vehicles, buses, or freight trucks within legal weight limits.

*Carbon-fiber wrapping “as a precautionary measure” – we asked SDOT communications director Michael Harold for the timeline; his reply, “We are working with our consultants and contractors, as well as FHWA, to finalize plans and then move forward with haste, but don’t have a specific timeline to share at this time.”

Read all the details on SDOT’s site here.