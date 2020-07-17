SUPPORT FOR BLACK LIVES: Overpass vigil tonight, West Seattle Junction mural work Sunday

Two previews in the ongoing community support for Black lives:

(Last Friday) (June photo)

OVERPASS VIGIL: It’s Friday, and organizers again invtte you to be part of this:

Please join us to show support for our Black friends, family, and neighbors, to #SayTheirNames, and remind each other that people are still suffering injustice. What: #SayTheirNames

When: Friday, July 17th, from 5:30-6:30 pm

Where: Pedestrian overpass on Delridge at the Delridge Community Center/Youngstown Cultural Arts Center. Please remember to wear your masks!

JUNCTION MURAL WORK: Last month, we wrote about the plan for on-street Black Lives Matter mural art in The Junction. This Sunday, while the street is closed to vehicles for the West Seattle Farmers’ Market, the work begins at California/Alaska, with stenciling 10 am-2 pm. The project is led by West Seattle Artists for Social Justice; this update on the WS Art Walk website has more details, including how you can support the project.