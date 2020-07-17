West Seattle, Washington

17 Friday

SUPPORT FOR BLACK LIVES: Overpass vigil tonight, West Seattle Junction mural work Sunday

July 17, 2020 2:15 pm
|      3 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle protests | WS culture/arts

Two previews in the ongoing community support for Black lives:

(Last Friday)(June photo)

OVERPASS VIGIL: It’s Friday, and organizers again invtte you to be part of this:

Please join us to show support for our Black friends, family, and neighbors, to #SayTheirNames, and remind each other that people are still suffering injustice.

What: #SayTheirNames
When: Friday, July 17th, from 5:30-6:30 pm
Where: Pedestrian overpass on Delridge at the Delridge Community Center/Youngstown Cultural Arts Center.

Please remember to wear your masks!

JUNCTION MURAL WORK: Last month, we wrote about the plan for on-street Black Lives Matter mural art in The Junction. This Sunday, while the street is closed to vehicles for the West Seattle Farmers’ Market, the work begins at California/Alaska, with stenciling 10 am-2 pm. The project is led by West Seattle Artists for Social Justice; this update on the WS Art Walk website has more details, including how you can support the project.

3 Replies to "SUPPORT FOR BLACK LIVES: Overpass vigil tonight, West Seattle Junction mural work Sunday"

  • ally cat July 17, 2020 (2:26 pm)
    I’ve been wondering about the mural and looking forward to seeing it. Bring on the art and message!

  • Sillygoose July 17, 2020 (2:52 pm)
    Before the WS Bridge closure it had become illegal even fine worthy to stand on the over pass with signs, banners flags etc due to the distraction it cause drivers and multiple cars rear ending each other.  This location seems much more likely to have a human car interaction with a bus stop. bike lane, community center and youth service center all right there. Why is this location different from the other overpass?

    • WSB July 17, 2020 (3:02 pm)
      No,it’s not illegal to stand there with signs, any more than it’s illegal to stand on a sidewalk with signs. AFFIXING them “permanently” to the structure is what the rules apply to, as reported here during the Great Overpass Sign Squabble of 2007.

