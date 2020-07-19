SCHOOLS: Seattle Lutheran HS event Tuesday to discuss next school year

The announcement is from Seattle Lutheran High School:

While our current situation seems frustrating as we are not able to connect with family, friends, and classmates – we are excited about the future.

Seattle Lutheran is a comprehensive high school that includes sports programs, a variety of clubs, a drama program, on top of honors and AP classes. As the only Independent High School in West Seattle. we want to provide the best opportunity for our community to grow in knowledge, confidence, and faith. A lot is changing these days, but the mission of Seattle Lutheran is not – and we want you to know all about it!

We are excited to be putting together our first in-person event on July 21st . Principal on the Patio – hosted by Dave Meyer, the Executive Director. This is an opportunity to learn about the current state of education at Seattle Lutheran High School and our plans for the fall. This will be a socially distant in-person event! We will require face masks for all attendees and that at least 6 feet of distance be kept between your family and others while outside on the patio. In addition, we will be limiting the number of attendees to create a safe environment for all. If you are interested in attending please email Dave Meyer at dmeyer@seattlelutheran.org to reserve a spot!