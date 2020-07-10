ROAD WORK: What’s ahead for the Delridge Way project

The Delridge Way road repaving/rebuilding project, literally paving the way for the RapidRide H Line conversion, continues. Here are the highlights of SDOT‘s preview for next week:

Throughout July, we will continue demolishing existing roadway and pouring new concrete panels, installing new curb ramps, and installing storm and water line pipework throughout the corridor in the three work zones listed below. We will also remove and trim trees as needed.

What to expect the week of July 13

We will work in all three zones at the same time, from north to south on Delridge Way SW. No Parking signs will be posted on both sides of the street in each phase of work to shift traffic around the work zones. As each zone progresses, parking will be restored.

In each of the three work zones, travel lanes will be reduced to one lane in each direction with restricted turns. Please follow posted traffic signs.

Upcoming closures

Temporary driveway closures near SW Juneau St

Expect intermittent delays to driveway access. Driveways will be covered with a steel plate when work is not occurring. Please contact us if you have concerns about accessibility during this work.

Waterline improvements at SW Hudson St

SW Hudson St will be closed on the east and west side of Delridge Way SW as we complete this work.Water may be shut off temporarily during this work. Please contact Seattle Public Utilities for information on impacts.

For people biking along the corridor, please dismount your bikes at the intersection of Delridge Way SW and SW Juneau St where the greenway crosses. There is a traffic control officer to help bikers safely navigate around the large equipment and construction activities.

Work by zone

Zone A (West Seattle Bridge to SW Findlay St)

Demolition work from SW Charlestown St to SW Dakota St

We have begun moving to the east side of Delridge Way SW to demolish curb ramps at SW Andover St. We will then pour and install new curb ramps. Lanes will be shifted around the work zone

Demolition work from SW Alaska St to SW Genesee St

We are demolishing road on the west side of Delridge Way SW from SW Alaska St to SW Genesee St

Waterline improvements at SW Genesee St, SW Edmunds St and SW Hudson St

We are making improvements to the waterline at SW Genesee St. This work is expected to last through late July. Late next week we will begin making improvements to the waterline at SW Edmunds St. This work is expected to last through July.

Concrete work for bus pads throughout Zone A

We will begin installing bus pads and completing electrical work to prepare for the arrival of RapidRide on the corridor. This work will include demolishing and pouring concrete in the roadway, as well as some electrical work, at bus stop locations.

Zone B (SW Findlay St to north of SW Orchard St)

SW Findlay St to SW Juneau St

We will continue installing utility pipes. Please expect traffic to be shifted to one side of Delridge Way SW.

Zone C (North of SW Orchard St to White Center)

We will continue with the installation of the utility storm mainline and connecting catch basins throughout this zone.