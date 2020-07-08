ROAD WORK, TRAFFIC, TRANSIT: Wednesday notes, 16th week of West Seattle Bridge closure

6:12 AM: It’s Wednesday, the 107th morning without the high-rise West Seattle Bridge.

ROAD WORK

Lane reductions continue at several locations on Delridge Way as the RapidRide H Line conversion project continues – here’s what they’re working on this week.

TRAFFIC

Here’s the camera for the restricted-daytime-access low bridge:

The main detour route across the Duwamish River is the 1st Avenue South Bridge (map) – which has up to 14 overnight closures planned later this month. Meanwhile, here’s that camera:

The other major bridge across the river is the South Park Bridge (map) – this camera shows the SP-side approach:

If you’re going through South Park, neighbors need you to slow down.

P.S. Check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed for info about any of those bridges opening for marine traffic.

You can see all local traffic cams here; locally relevant cameras are also shown on this WSB page.

TRANSIT

Metro – Some service has been restored – details here.

Water Taxi – Some service has been restored on the WT too, plus the 773 and 775 shuttles – see the schedule here.

Trouble on the roads/paths/water? Let us know – text (but not if you’re driving!) 206-293-6302.