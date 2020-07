ROAD WORK, TRAFFIC, TRANSIT: Monday watch, 19th week of West Seattle Bridge closure

6:07 AM: It’s Monday, the 126th morning without the West Seattle Bridge.

ROAD WORK/CLOSURES

*The Delridge RapidRide H Line project continues in three zones along Delridge Way – here’s what to expect this week.

*Another 1st Ave. S. Bridge northbound closure is scheduled tonight, 10 pm-5 am.

*Tomorrow, expect alternating one-lane traffic by the 1250 Alki SW project.

CHECK THE TRAFFIC BEFORE YOU GO

Here’s the 5-way intersection camera (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):

Here’s the restricted-daytime-access (open to all 9 pm-5 am) low bridge:

The main detour route across the Duwamish River is the 1st Avenue South Bridge (map) . Here’s that camera:

The other major bridge across the river is the South Park Bridge (map). The camera is back:

Going through South Park? Don’t speed.

Check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed for info about any of those bridges opening for marine traffic.

You can see all local traffic cams here; locally relevant cameras are also shown on this WSB page.

TRANSIT

Metro – Still reduced service and distancing – details here.

Water Taxi – Back to its “winter” schedule, with the 773 and 775 shuttles – see the schedule here.

Trouble on the roads/paths/water? Let us know – text (but not if you’re driving!) 206-293-6302.